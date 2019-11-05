Itau Unibanco gets injunction allowing card payments offer to proceed -CEO

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA on Monday got an injunction allowing it to continue to advance credit card payments to its clients, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher told journalists in a call on Tuesday.

Brazilian antitrust agency Cade opened an investigation into Itau and its card processor Rede in October for alleged anti-competitive practices, as the bank processes payments made via Rede faster if the client also has an Itau bank account.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

