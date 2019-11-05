Itau Unibanco gets injunction allowing card payments offer to proceed -CEO

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's biggest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday got an injunction allowing it to continue to advance credit card payments to its clients, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher told journalists in a call on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA on Monday got an injunction allowing it to continue to advance credit card payments to its clients, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher told journalists in a call on Tuesday.

Brazilian antitrust agency Cade opened an investigation into Itau and its card processor Rede in October for alleged anti-competitive practices, as the bank processes payments made via Rede faster if the client also has an Itau bank account.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters