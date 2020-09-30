Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ITUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -62.5% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.89, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITUB was $3.89, representing a -58.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.41 and a 11.78% increase over the 52 week low of $3.48.

ITUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ITUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports ITUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.83%, compared to an industry average of -29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITUB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an increase of 13.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITUB at 6.45%.

