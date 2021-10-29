Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ITUB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.21, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITUB was $4.21, representing a -37.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.76 and a 6.31% increase over the 52 week low of $3.96.

ITUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). ITUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports ITUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25%, compared to an industry average of 28.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the itub Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITUB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an decrease of -20.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITUB at 5.13%.

