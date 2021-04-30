Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.06, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITUB was $5.06, representing a -20.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.37 and a 45.4% increase over the 52 week low of $3.48.

ITUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). ITUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ITUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITUB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an increase of 3.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITUB at 5.82%.

