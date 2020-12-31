Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -70% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITUB was $6.13, representing a -34.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.41 and a 76.15% increase over the 52 week low of $3.48.

ITUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ITUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports ITUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.17%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITUB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an increase of 29.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITUB at 6.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.