Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ITUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -94.29% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.01, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITUB was $4.01, representing a -40.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.76 and a 4.7% increase over the 52 week low of $3.83.

ITUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). ITUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports ITUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.17%, compared to an industry average of 28.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the itub Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITUB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an decrease of -19.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITUB at 5.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.