Itau shares soar on upbeat 2022 outlook, profit beat

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Preferred shares in Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA leapt nearly 6% in morning trading after Brazil's biggest lender beat fourth-quarter profit estimates and gave an upbeat 2022 outlook.

Chief Executive Milton Maluhy told analysts on a call on Friday that 2022 was likely to be the bank's strongest year in terms of revenue in the last 14 years, although Itau was more cautious about loan disbursement amid surging inflation.

The bank reported on Thursday a 32.9% jump in recurring net income to 7.159 billion reais, mainly driven by higher net interest income - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs - as it kept operating costs under control, despite double digit inflation.

In notes to clients, analysts welcomed Itau's earnings. Credit Suisse said the fourth-quarter showed a "flawless execution", while the 2022 guidance pointed to a year of very strong net interest income.

Itau sees its 2022 loan book growth at between 9% and 12%, while net interest income is poised to rise at a faster pace.

Shares in Itau outperformed Brazil's stock index, which was up 0.5% in morning trade.

The bank aims to consolidate its operations in Latin America without making big acquisitions in the region, Maluhy told journalists on Friday.

Maluhy said the bank may look at Banamex - Citigroup's C.N retail business in Mexico - when a formal sale process is started, but stressed a deal was unlikely.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

