Itaú CorpBanca (ITCB) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Itaú CorpBanca (NYSE: ITCB)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Itau Corpbanca First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Claudia Labbe, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead ma'am.

Claudia Labbe -- Head of Investor Relations

Good morning. Thank you for joining our conference call for our first quarter 2020 financial results. Before proceeding any further, let me mention that our remarks may include forward-looking information and our actual results could differ materially from what is discussed in this presentation. I would also like to draw your attention to the financial information included in this management discussion and analysis presentation, which is based on our managerial model that we adjust for non-recurring events and we apply managerial criteria to disclose our income statement. This managerial financial model reflects how we measure, analyze, and discuss financial results by segregating commercial performance, financial risk management, credit risk management, and cost efficiency. We believe this form of communicating our results will give you a clearer and better view of how we fare under this different perspective. Please refer to Pages 9 to 12 on our report for further details.

Now let's continue with the presentation. First, Mr. Moura will comment on 2020 first quarter results. Afterwards, we will be available for a question-and-answer session. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Gabriel.

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Claudia. Good morning everyone and welcome to Itau Corpbanca first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. As you are about to see, we have broken down this presentation in three parts: an update on our COVID-19 pandemic presentation that we held three weeks ago; first quarter 2020's results; and our view on how to manage the bank during this challenging period.

So moving straight to Slide number 3. As we shown on Slide 3, the restrictions implemented on movement and social contact translate into significant economic impacts and changes the dynamic of the expected Chilean economic growth. At this point, it is too early to estimate precisely those impacts. Nevertheless, we present possible economic scenarios for 2020 and the following years. Our current base scenario is a 1.9% contraction in GDP in 2020 followed by a sharp recovery in 2021. However, short-term signals are showing a lower GDP than our base case scenario. However, current scenario translates into expectations of a 0.5% interest rate in 2020 and 3% inflation in the period. Nevertheless, we acknowledge the possibility of a more severe scenario that could reach to 5% GDP contraction in 2020 and a 6% inflation.

On Slide 4, we show, Colombia, where the virus will likely result in the undoing of much of the economic recovery seen in recent years as the government ordered a 1.5 month lockdown period starting from March 25. We expect the economy to contract by at least 1.55% [Phonetic] this year while inflation in the quarter remained near the upper bound of the tolerance range around the Central Bank's 3% target at 3.8%. The shock to domestic demand would more than offset upside inflationary pressures derived from supply shocks. As a result, the Central Bank responded to the crisis by implementing a policy rate of 50 basis points cut to 3.75%, the first rate move in nearly two years. The General Manager of the Central Bank also signaling that the policy rate will be lowered by as much as necessary during this crisis. We see the rate reaching 2.75%.

If we can move please to the slide number 5. Now entering in an update us some of our initiatives. Regarding our branch operation, on Slide 5, we provide some details on how it evolved. As I have mentioned on my previous presentation on COVID-19, we are closely monitoring how our clients are using our physical services and analyzing the necessity of adjusting the availability of our branch network. Even though initially we were operating with a reduced capacity at all times, we had 100% presence in the country. Since today, the availability of our branch network has returned almost to normal with 95% of our branches open for our clients. At the same time, we continue to experience an important increase in our digital channels usage as presented on Slide 6.

The total number of logins to our website and app channels increased by 41% for individuals in the last 12 months. At the same time, our corporate clients usage of these channels increased by 57%. During March, we have provided a 99.5% availability of our digital channels to our clients. This level of availability means that our clients were able to use the main functionalities of our web and app without any faults. This summarizes the work we have been doing to fulfill our clients' expectations to be able to operate whenever they need. The current situation also has generated a shift in some of our clients that were not used to operate digitally. We believe that this behavior could remain in time and could bring benefits in the long run.

To give you an example, on Slide 7, we present some data on usage increase in different types of products through our digital channels. During this this past month, we saw a relevant increase in transactions, payments, and time deposits for both individuals and companies. We also experienced an 87% increase in loans originated in digital channels for our corporate clients. In the meantime, our individual clients increased their credit card limits by 30% taking advantage of our pre-approved credit offer also through digital channels.

As we continue to increase digital communication with clients, on Slide 8, we bring you an update on the launching of our live streaming series Vision de Lideres that most of you might recall as one of the forthcoming [Phonetic] initiatives mentioned three weeks ago. In the streaming series, we have been hosting users from the most important sectors of the economy, which have shared their view on the evolution of the disease and its impact on the economy. During times like this, we believe that it is extremely important to be present, even if digitally, to provide our clients the security that we continue to be 100% available for that.

On Slide 9, we provide an update on how we were able to set up remote working for most of our central administration employees. So far, 30% of our employees are currently in home office helping us to reduce the density in our administrative buildings and branches by decreasing 85% the average circulation on those buildings. As far as the remote infrastructure, we have deployed 2,500 laptops and made available new technology tools such as of Office 365 and Microsoft Teams to improve the remote productivity of our people. It's fair to say that our operational capacity is preserved and our infrastructure can support operations in a remote environment while our corporate security level is maintained.

So if we can move to Slide 10, we show the latest government initiatives to continue to support the economy and helping companies to access funding during the crisis. In this context, since March 2020, the CMF has issued several regulations guarantee greater flexibility of the financial system as the postponement of the implementation of BASEL III requirements for one year and maintaining the current general regulatory framework for banks' capital requirements until December 2021. The Central Bank on the other hand has launched two liquidity facilities for banks at a preferential interest rate. The total amount banks can borrow under these facilities correspond to 3% of the loan book and up to 15% if loans are directed toward SMEs. Recently, the Minister of Finance has issued a government guaranteed 48-month credit lines to SMEs to protect economic activity as well.

On Slide 11, we show the results of the first tender of this COVID-19 [Phonetic] credit line. For total demand of $2.9 billion, Itau demand was the second largest with almost 20%. This credit line enables us to support our clients, continue to finance companies and individuals during this crisis.

On Slide 12, we show an update on some of the initiatives we have previously mentioned to help our clients to navigate through this moment of crisis. These initiatives represent our effort to seek the best solution to serve our clients in the best way possible. Our Credit Deferral Campaign is designed to offer financial support for our clients in different segments. On consumer and commercial loans, we offered the possibility to defer the next three installments for non-overdue contracts with a preferential rate. This initiative has moved from 30% acceptance rate to 48%. We also provided alternative for clients that present similar conditions to defer installments in mortgage loans and to choose a zero minimum payment in their credit card in April. On mortgages, the client acceptance rate has increased from 15% to 35%.

As shown on Slide 13, we continue to move forward to be part of the solution. In this context, Itau Corpbanca supported Chilean female entrepreneurs with $41,000 to make masks for staff working with vulnerable children. Additionally, we donated $1.8 [Phonetic] million to the initiative from the Fundacion Las Rosas to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and tripled the donation from our employees for the Teleton, totaling $810,000. In Colombia, we financed part of the emergency hospital for patients with COVID-19.

On Slide 15, we now move to the second part of the presentation with the first quarter results. On this slide, we share some of the main highlights for the first quarter 2020. We reached a consolidated return on tangible equity of 6.8% on the back of a net income decrease of 1.1% year-over-year. In Chile, we posted a return of 8.4% with net income stable and lower tangible equity after 100% dividend payout in March. Net income performance was mainly driven by negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our cost of credit particularly in Chile. On the other hand, higher activity in Chile in the last 12 months, a 12.2% increase and a better weighted average spread on the loan portfolio that help us to offset the increase of the growth of the average portfolio boosting the financial margin for the clients in Chile. Lastly, we continue to keep our managerial non-interest rates at bay, posting a decrease of 1.9% in the last 12 months in Chile.

Moving to Slide 16, we show that the Chilean portfolio expanded at an increased pace on mortgages and commercial. Despite a lower growth rate, consumer credit portfolio continued to outperform the market on a 12-month period since mid-2017. As you know, this has been a temple [Phonetic] in our strategy to rebalance our loan book to better mix of consumer and commercial that would help us to close a gap in financial margin and operationally leverage our retail operation. Moreover, according to our expectations, commercial growth to continue to be aligned with the market as we continue to deepen our service offerings and cash management cross-sell. For the mortgage portfolio, as we manage to adjust our operational model and value proposition for this market in the second half of 2019 [Phonetic], in the last few months, we have outperformed the market.

On Slide 17, we present our financial margins with clients. As our overall portfolio continues to grow, so does our margin with clients, which grew 4.3% when compared to the same period of last year. On the other hand, we observed a negative impact coming from the reduction of interest rates that affects our liability and capital margins that we have managed to partially offset as we see a decrease in NIMs is less sharp than the monetary policy interest rate cut. The negative variation of this trimester when compared to the fourth trimester of 2019 is explained by the sale of the student loan portfolio last quarter and the decrease in our consumer portfolios impacting the loan portfolio mix this quarter.

Moving on to Page 18, as we stated in our previous calls, a relevant part of our assets with our clients is denominated in a official inflation-linked index, the UF. We actively manage loan position and inflation in our banking book under the guidelines of a risk appetite and risk limit set by the Board and the Asset Liability Committee. As for the U.S. increased 1% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the contribution for our banking book partially offset the negative impact for a higher market volatility in our treasury operations, particularly driven by the decrease in interest rates. This decrease led to an increase in mark-to-market derivatives, which in turn translated to higher credit value adjustments, since a significant part of the increase in CVA is due to a single case, we believe this is a temporary difference that could revert during 2020. Overall, our financial margin with the market decreased 8.9% compared to the previous trimester.

Now going forward let's talk about our cost of credit and credit quality. Here on Slide 19, we can see our main credit risk indicators in Chile. This quarter, our cost of credit amounted to CLP55.6 billion business resulting in a 52% increase when compared to the same period of 2019. This amount is impacted the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as for the effects that we had for the social unrest at the last trimester. As we have mentioned in previous calls, the social unrest has negatively impacted the NPL ratios in the short-term as some business individuals were diversely affected by less economic activity and acts of vandalism in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, current economic scenario has put some pressure on consumer NPLs, which have increased 2.5% in the first quarter of 2020. Despite this increase, as we are deep in our analysis on clients cash flow, we expect NPLs stabilizing next quarters. In addition, NPLs of commercial loans was impacted by a single corporate client in the fourth quarter that at the same time led to a decrease in our coverage ratio.

Now moving to Slide 20, we see our non-interest expense evolution. When we look over a 12 month period, our expense base decreased at a rate of 6.7%. Furthermore, if we isolate depreciation and amortization that reflects all the investments we have been making in our digital platform and its scaling up our businesses, expenses have additionally decreased in the period due to the reversal of provisions of bonuses related to last year. Lower expenses with frauds, marketing, and less operational volume due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We always have a diligent focus on the efficient use of our resources and we reiterate our belief shared on previous conference calls that we still see further synergy opportunities and continue to expect efficiency to gradually improve throughout the next quarters.

Now moving to Slide 21, we can discuss our capital structure. In the last few months, the Chilean regulator has started to release guidelines for the implementation of the BASEL III framework. The CMF has released so far capital charges for systemic important banks, for operational risks, capital reductions, the specific buffer sizes and changes in credit risk-weighted assets. These guidelines coincide with our estimates for the capital planning we have been discussing with you in the past couple of years. We continue to work with regulatory entities to closely monitor the evolution of the new regulation and so far, all the announcements are in line with our models and expectations. Among the measures recently announced by the CMF, the implementation of BASEL III requirements related to capital reductions and risk-weighted assets have been postponed for one year and therefore maintaining the current general regulatory framework for banks capital requirements until December 2021.

Our estimates for new regulatory environment suggests a minimum regulatory CET1 of 8% for 2025 once BASEL III is fully implemented. As shown here, our current CET1 estimate position is 6.4%. The decrease in this ratio when compared to our previous release of 7.7% was driven by the decrease in equity due to the dividend payment, higher than our provision for dividends as well as an increase in risk-weighted assets as effects of the decrease in trade exposure, risk derivatives, and the depreciation of the Chilean peso relative to the US dollar in the quarter. Our plan is to continue to convert in profitability and have a core capital generation and retention that allow us to comply with capital requirements in the time frame that is being discussed. Moreover, we are actively searching for opportunities of our capital management to fine tune our capital position and reduce risk-weighted asset expenses [Phonetic].

Now moving to Slide 22, we can discuss our liquidity. Our LCR and NSFR are well above our internal limits. Our LCR is currently at 125%, higher than our internal limit of 100% set by our Board of Directors and also well above the regulatory minimum of 70%, which has been in freeze [Phonetic] at this level by the CMF instead of moving up to 80% this year. Our NSFR has increased to 95%, above our internal minimal of 90% and as you know, the CMF does not currently establish a limit for NSFR. In Colombia, we also have comfortable liquidity ratios with very similar levels of LCR and NSFR. As we can all see in this slide, total deposits had a record year in terms of growth, increasing 13% when compared to the previous quarter and 36% compared to the same period of 2019. In all of our client segments, we have experienced a strong growth both in checking account balances and time deposits.

If you can please move to Slide number 23. Here we can see the evolution of the net income of the Colombia operation. In the first quarter, net income for Colombia increased COP55 billion compared to the previous quarter. This result benefited from lower cost of credit and higher financial margins as well as lower non-interest expenses. We will continue our path of convergence to our operation in Colombia. As we mentioned before, this convergence will not happen overnight as we have to undertake important risk adjustments in practice as well as review our business position and strategy.

Furthermore, the impacts that we have been seeing in the economy and because of the COVID pandemic, probably we're going to see a more volatile year than what we have seen in the past few years for Colombia. Cost of credit remains under control at 1.7% due to lower provision for assets receiving year [Phonetic] of payment. Non-interest expenses are almost flat when compared to the same period last year on the back of lower personnel and administrative expenses. Administrative expenses decreased due to softer development, security, and extraordinary expenses due to branches closures occurred in the fourth quarter 2019 on the back of a footprint optimization.

If you can go to Slide number 25, as you might wonder, our guidance for 2020 is under review since the COVID-19 pandemic added a new source of uncertainty to global economic activity. From a macroeconomic point of view, the impact of COVID-19 in Chile is still uncertain. As we have discussed, our estimates indicated that COVID-19 resulted in a decline of 1.9% in Chilean GDP in 2020 from our prior estimate of an increase of 1.2%. However, it's worth noting that there is a considerable degree of uncertainty around GDP growth forecast for this year, which stems from uncertainty of the duration of the lockdown and isolation measures and the pace of recovery in the second half of 2020.

It is reasonable to believe that the longer the duration of the isolation measures, the slower [Phonetic] the recovery will be in the second half of this year since the consequences of the financial conditions of corporate and households tend to be more intense delaying the normalization. Economic stagnation, contraction, and increase of unemployment levels may also affect the cost of risk that we have and also results with higher NPLs given the deteriorated financial conditions of our clients and therefore higher provisions for loan losses and low net income. On the other hand, we believe that in terms of expenses, we have further work to do and we expect to get back to you with an updated guidance in our next conference call.

On Slide 26, we present our milestone for this challenged year. As we have discussed, we have organized our operations and prepared our bank for the crisis. At the same time, we have executed a transition plan to continue to be fully accessible in a remote way to continue to provide solutions requested by our clients, especially during this period. Also supporting to protect our teams at the same time, we reinforced our organization values and culture. Lastly, we have maintained an operational and technological conditions to keep the bank running strong, safe, and sound. In doing this, we support the society and we built the bank that we want for the future. With this, we'll conclude the presentation I had for you today and I would gladly take any questions that you might have.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jason Mollin with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Jason Mollin -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Hi, this is Jason Mollin with Scotiabank in fact. Gabriel, thank you for the presentation and following up as well, the presentation you gave us on COVID, you mentioned here multiple measures and campaigns taken by the government sector, Itau Corpbanca. At this point, can you talk about how Itau Corpbanca has differentiated itself versus peers in Chile as well as in Colombia. What are some of the things that you believe that Itau Corpbanca is doing better than peers and some of the things it could improve [Phonetic].

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for your question, Jason. I think that it has been a challenging moment for all the banking industry. I'm glad to say Jason that in this moment, it was very important for all the banks to act together in terms of their actions. So what I think is more important here is that I saw all the banks moving in terms of having facility for the clients, adapting the cash flows for their clients at this moment, doing donations to recognize that we all need to be part of the solution.

So one thing that I'm very glad is that most of the things that we did all the banks worked in the same direction, and I think and I cannot stress this enough, I don't think that this is the moment to generate comparative advantages in terms of some of those criterias that we have discussed right now because I think that everyone needs to be part of the solution here.

What are the things that I believe that we did very well during this? I think that we were very fast. I think that we have adapted our operations quite quickly to the demand and have a strong deployment of remote capabilities. We were available for our clients with all the footprint for our branches whenever we had demand for it and also through the digital. We were able to put on the campaigns for deferral of credits I think faster and more digitally than the other banks. I saw some of the discussions on the banks where the clients needed to go the branch or have some physical process to go through and I think that we were among the first ones with a full digital offering for that. If you take a look at the adoptance rate that we have, I think it was kind of reflects that.

On the other things that we did is, I believe that the value that we have for our customers, you can divide it in mainly three main pillars: one is transactional with all the products that we have for liquidity of our clients, for investment management, for risk. So I think that on a transaction basis, we have several products. The second pillar, that we have, I think is in terms of advisory meaning that working with clients to understand their needs and to fulfill the projects that they have, but I think that also we have at the third pillar that we were not exercising that without the availability of distribution channels that we now have which is information.

So we have been working with Brazil in initiatives that they have, which is called Vision of Leaders and we have adapted that to Chile. If you take a look at YouTube, the kind of views that we have for the content that we are producing are quite relevant. When you compare to the other banks, I think that we became a major player in streaming information here in Chile, exploring new content, exploring new distribution channels.

I think in that case, we are opening new doors to become a more digital bank, not only for the first and two [Phonetic] pillars, which is transactions and also advisory, but how we can give better information giving everyone that we know, given that we are across different sectors. So we brought the CEO from ENAP, which is the major oil company of Chile to talk a little bit of the market, doctors -- we brought several different people ex-central bank governors, ex-Ministers of Finance to give lectures, to give talks to our clients and open to everyone in generating content. So I think what we did, and I'm very proud of, is that every investment that we undertook in the last few years gave us capability to play more digitally at this moment and I think that we are fulfilling in this role. So I feel proud of what we could accomplish on digital front.

Jason Mollin -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Very helpful, thank you. Appreciate the color.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sebastian Gallego with Credicorp Capital. Your line is open.

Sebastian Gallego -- Credicorp Capital -- Analyst

Hi, good morning everyone and thanks, Gabriel for the presentation. I have actually some questions. The first one related to loan growth. I know obviously guidance is under revision, but just wanted to get a sense on how do you expect loan growth to evolve considering the initiatives given by the government precisely your strategy has been focused on consumer, but most of the initiatives coming from the government are associated to corporate or SME segment. So how do you see that impacting your loan mix and how do you expect the system as a whole to absorb all those new loans.

Second question maybe if you can clarify on the acceptance rate on the credit deferral campaign. I just wanted to get a confirmation if the 48% client acceptance rate on the consumer and commercial loans means that half -- pretty much half of the clients have received some type of benefit at this point and lastly if you could talk about the forces that may move the client margins in Chile this year and how do you probably roughly estimate that in which direction might go in terms of margins. Thank you, Gabriel.

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, thank you so much for your question, Sebastian. Your first question was about loan growth and as you mentioned, I think it's quite challenging to do projections of GDP and loan growth based on that data that we now have. We have a very large matrix in which we plot different scenarios for GDP growth based on what the dates that we, as an economy, starts to operate normally and we have some milestones for that.

So because we don't still have completely clear what is the date that we are getting out of the situation, it's hard for us to do any projections for the future. What we know is that as we go through time, it becomes increasingly difficult to see of a virtual cycle for the short-term. Nevertheless, as you mentioned, I think that the mix will change in the economy. I think that you do see more need for leverage on commercial, on companies and the reason for that, as I mentioned before, I think that we are going to see good businesses with good competitive advantages, good clients that have a good financial structure, but with liquidity issues because they are not sound.

So for those clients, of course, they need to increase their leverage for a period of time that naturally will converge through time. Of course, and not differently from what we saw during the social unrest in Chile, you're going to have the type 2 situation, which is businesses that are not that competitive, that are not with a sound financial structure having more serious issues that leverage on the stand-alone basis doesn't solve the problem.

So I think that what we've been doing is taking a look at sectors, taking a look at companies case-by-case to understand what are the situations. I think that because of that, you're going to see commercial more active than consumer credit, especially because consumer credit is at most of the cases related to the acquisition of something, the consumption of some service, and as you see consumption going down, it's natural that you are going to see less credit.

On the other hand, because you are talking about working capital for the second group for companies, that's why I think that you're going to see higher growth. I think that's a little bit of the numbers that we have seen on the past month or so. So commercial growing more consumer.

I think for the market as a whole, we'll have that trend. I don't think that we are going to be that different. I think it's for us to maintain any strategy at this moment and try to force some growth on consumer for the market that that there is right now, I think it would bring an adverse selection process for us and will concern [Phonetic] margins. So at the end of the day, the changes in mix that we need to do, they are aiming at better return. So we cannot blindly focus on the same things that we are focusing before without adapting ourselves to the market we now have. We still think that it's very important for us to change mix, but we know how to adapt to risk conditions and to the market to do it in a sustainable way.

The second point that you mentioned was acceptance rates and yes, we have the acceptance rates for about 48% of the clients that have non-overdue installments in credit for mortgages and also for consumer loans. You have to remember that and we took a look at it, clients that are postponing the credit, not necessarily are clients that are in need for liquidity or in need or they have bad credit positions.

I can give you an example on the mortgage offer that we did when we take a look at the risk profile of the clients that are taking this offer, they are quite good and the reason for that is based on the interest rates that we are offering and we do not discriminate client risk according to interest rates for this specific offering. We have seen clients seeing this as an essential opportunity for them to have a lower interest rates for some period.

That's why I would not be very extreme in saying that clients that are postponing the credit right now are really clients in need and clients that will bring some more cost of credit in the future. I don't think that the 48% is an indication of cost of credit, but it is indeed important to observe that we are leaving a period in which cost of credit tends to be higher, but I will not establish a direct link between this acceptance rate and also cost of credit.

The third one you asked about margins and I think that in terms of -- let's separate margins like we do in three different parts. So for margin with clients, they have three different vertices. The first one is from credits and in credits, I think that we are seeing stable margins. The cost of funding has dropped significantly for some of the products that we have seen especially for short-term credits. Our short-term cost of credit -- you take a look at deposits rate, deposit rates are paying 5 basis points, 3 basis points for 30 days.

So in that sense, the cost of funding went down, but also a large part of it was benefit for our clients. So I do not expect larger financial margins for credit, but I also do not expect a compression of margins aside from the discussion we had, which was for lines of credit, the regulations changed in Chile. So we see lower volume that affected the mix, but aside from this, I do not expect pressure from it.

The two other vertices I think there is some pressure, which is the financial margins with liabilities and the financial margin with our capital. Both of them are directly affected by lower interest rates. In both cases, we are hedged on a longer-term. We have durations for three years for our current account deposits and for our capital. So we are not experiencing the effects of the lower TPM right now, but we are hedged for some period of time. So we can maintain that, but as low as interest rates go down, so does our margin with clients.

So in that sense, I think that the pressure that you have in margins are basically from the free float that you have. In that sense, our disadvantage compared to other banks become minimal. So at zero percent interest rates, the difference of having current account deposits or not becomes very minimal, but what happens is not that I'm increasing my returns on that, the other banks I think that we have all suffer more on their margins than we do. So I think that's on margins. I don't know if I answered all your questions.

Sebastian Gallego -- Credicorp Capital -- Analyst

Yeah. Thank you very much, Gabriel.

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Jorg Friedemann with Citibank. Your line is open.

Jorg Friedemann -- Citibank -- Analyst

Thank you very much. Can you hear me well?

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

Jorg Friedemann -- Citibank -- Analyst

Perfect, I appreciate. Hi, Gabriel. Thank you very much for the presentation. I have two questions. The first one, we know that Itau in Brazil moved already to fully expected loss even though the regulators do not require that. We also know that the regulators in Chile, do not [Technical Issues] expected loss. So my question is whether your bank should align with the standards of the headquarters or should, you know, follow only the regulators recommendations in Chile and in case you do align with the headquarters, if there are any changes that we might expect in terms of cost of risk and coverage because of that. So this is the first question.

And the second question, looking into your presentation, you mentioned already the fully adjusted CET1 taking into consideration the upcoming changes in the future. Just wondering if the 6.4% already incorporate the acquisition of the additional stake that you're going to do in 2022 from your partner or not. In the case it does not, what would be the further adjustment number for CET1? Thank you very much.

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi Jorg, thank you for your questions. The first one of expected loss, remember that here in Chile and also as we consolidated Colombia, we always work with an expected loss model. So we have our internal models for consumer, for commercial, so everything that we do is an expected model with probability of default and loss given default estimations that are either provided by the CMF in terms of the different ratings that -- the scale of ratings that they use that they have an implied probability of default and loss given default or by our group models for consumer for instance.

So we have already -- we always operated on expected loss model. Of course, during this period -- I'm sorry the CMF is also giving more flexibility in terms of how do you apply some of the models regarding current NPLs because there are two parts of this, the coverage that you have to have for some -- for NPLs and also how do you see special renegotiation of some cases.

What we are doing is that for accounting terms, we will be following the guidance of the CMF, but we will be constituting additional provisions to adapt for the difference between our internal models in expected loss and any flexibilization that the CMF might have. I think that this is important because I think it's very important to take into consideration the moment that we have, the impact that we have without generating tails [Phonetic] in terms of future loss.

So the way that we're going to manage this is we're going to continue to do the expected model as if there was not any flexibilization for the crisis. I think that's the more prudent way. We might see some more impacts and not different from the discussions that we had so far, but I rather do this way than come up with better numbers and create a tail for the future.

Your second question was about CET1. Yes it's fully adjusted for everything -- for every regulations that it's now in place, but it does not contain the impact from a future acquisition of Colombia as the accounting practice and we did this in Helm in other acquisitions and it's the same thing that Brazil does. We only account for transactions after they have been approved for the regulators. We have all the disclaimers on the financial statements, but we only incorporate them on the books after we have an approval.

The expected impact for capital for the acquisition in 2022 is not different from what we saw in Helm. I think it's quite similar something around 0.7%, 0.9% impact from the acquisition, but it also does not contain any capital generation that we might have for the next few years. So I think both things should balance out. Nevertheless, if we are talking now about capital convergence, of course, this scenario impacts us in terms of our ability to converge to the levels of capital that we expect. We still maintain our plan to do the convergence -- of course with our core capital generation, but of course, we need to incorporate in a scenario in which we might not be able to fully converge given the timings and how this crisis prolongs throughout time. In that sense, Itau Unibanco has already stated that its prepared to capitalize Itau Corpbanca if and when it is needed.

Jorg Friedemann -- Citibank -- Analyst

Oh, that's perfect. Both answers were very clear. Thank you very much, Gabriel.

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you so much.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time, I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Fantastic, thank you so much. I think with this, we conclude our conference call and we see you next quarter. As always, Claudia and I are always available for you or follow-ups that you might have. I'll see you next quarter.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 51 minutes

Call participants:

Claudia Labbe -- Head of Investor Relations

Gabriel Amado de Moura -- Chief Executive Officer

Jason Mollin -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Sebastian Gallego -- Credicorp Capital -- Analyst

Jorg Friedemann -- Citibank -- Analyst

More ITCB analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Itau CorpBanca American Depositary Shares (each representing 1,500 shares of , no par value)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Itau CorpBanca American Depositary Shares (each representing 1,500 shares of , no par value) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.