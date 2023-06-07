News & Insights

Itau buys 12% stake in Engie Brasil windpower unit

June 07, 2023 — 05:06 pm EDT

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil EGIE3.SA, the Brazilian arm of French utility Engie ENGIE.PA, said on Wednesday its board approved a deal in which Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA will invest $1 billion reais in ($203.11 million) in a stake in its windpower subsidiary.

Under the deal, Engie Brasil said that Itau will hold 12.34% stake in the unit, Maracana Geracao de Energia e Participacoes, which is set to build, develop and operate wind power generation plants in the northwest of Brazil's Bahia state.

Itau will also hold 100% of Maracana's preferred shares, it added.

($1 = 4.9235 reais)

