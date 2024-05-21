Itau BBA Upgrades Inter (INTR)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, Itau BBA upgraded their outlook for Inter (NasdaqGS:INTR) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.97% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inter is 5.67. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $7.14. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.97% from its latest reported closing price of 6.52.

The projected annual revenue for Inter is 6,847MM, an increase of 94.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inter. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 58.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTR is 0.29%, an increase of 278.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.64% to 94,925K shares. The put/call ratio of INTR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 64,507K shares representing 14.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 4,798K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing an increase of 70.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,361K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. holds 3,515K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 3,160K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 95.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 2,304.08% over the last quarter.

