Itau BBA Upgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (FMX)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Itau BBA upgraded their outlook for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:FMX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.62% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $101.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.99 to a high of $107.88. The average price target represents an increase of 9.62% from its latest reported closing price of $92.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 832,017MM, an increase of 6.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMX is 0.50%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 88,482K shares. The put/call ratio of FMX is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,656K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,505K shares , representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 13.19% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,677K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,563K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 5,828K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,338K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,269K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,995K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,325K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., doing business as FEMSA, is a Mexican multinational beverage and retail company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. It operates the largest independent Coca-Cola bottling group in the world and the largest convenience store chain in Mexico.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.