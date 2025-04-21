Itau BBA Upgrades BBB Foods (TBBB)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Itau BBA upgraded their outlook for BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.60% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for BBB Foods is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.60% from its latest reported closing price of $26.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BBB Foods is 76,717MM, an increase of 33.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBB Foods. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBBB is 0.40%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 41,846K shares. The put/call ratio of TBBB is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,330K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares , representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 28.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,077K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,854K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 12.45% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,118K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 1.52% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,717K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

