Itau BBA predicts Brazilian fixed income issues to rise this year, M&A volume stable

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Executives of Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA wholesale unit Itau BBA expect Brazilian companies to issue more fixed income instruments this year and sell less equity, as markets prepare for pre-election volatility.

Itau BBA director for corporate and investment banking, Cristiano Guimaraes, predicts the volume of equity issues to fall this year and a rise in the sale of fixed income instruments. Guimaraes expects M&A volume to be stable in 2022 compared to last year, as Brazilian companies will use proceeds of large share issues last year to acquire rivals.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Alistair Bell )

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.