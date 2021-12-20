Italy's Zegna CEO says organic growth is the priority

ROME, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Organic growth is the priority for Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN.N, its Chief Executive said in two interviews published on Monday, day of the company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The priority is organic growth... more than acquisitions we will talk about integrations, which follow our values and our DNA," Gildo Zegna told daily La Stampa.

In a separate interview, with newspaper la Repubblica, he said that the group would consider acquisitions should the opportunities arise but that "we have so much scope to grow organically that we are not in a rush".

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

