Commodities

Italy's Zegna CEO says organic growth is the priority

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Organic growth is the priority for Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna, its Chief Executive said in two interviews published on Monday, day of the company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

ROME, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Organic growth is the priority for Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN.N, its Chief Executive said in two interviews published on Monday, day of the company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The priority is organic growth... more than acquisitions we will talk about integrations, which follow our values and our DNA," Gildo Zegna told daily La Stampa.

In a separate interview, with newspaper la Repubblica, he said that the group would consider acquisitions should the opportunities arise but that "we have so much scope to grow organically that we are not in a rush".

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular