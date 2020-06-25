Italy's WindTre, unions agree 300 job cuts - union official

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italy's third biggest phone carrier WindTre has agreed with unions to cut its workforce by 300 by 2021 through voluntary schemes, including early retirement and by offering financial incentives, a union official said on Thursday.

The staff reduction is part of a wider accord which aims at avoiding potential 1,500 job losses over three years, out of a total workforce of 7,000.

Under the agreement, WindTre, owned by CK Hutchison 0001.HK, the ports-to-telecoms arm of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing's businesses, will in-source part of its operations, thus saving 600 jobs, Riccardo Saccone of the SLC-CGIL union told Reuters.

WindTre had no comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129486;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.