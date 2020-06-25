Italy's WindTre, unions agree 300 job cuts - union official

Italy's third biggest phone carrier WindTre has agreed with unions to cut its workforce by 300 by 2021 through voluntary schemes, including early retirement and by offering financial incentives, a union official said on Thursday.

The staff reduction is part of a wider accord which aims at avoiding potential 1,500 job losses over three years, out of a total workforce of 7,000.

Under the agreement, WindTre, owned by CK Hutchison 0001.HK, the ports-to-telecoms arm of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing's businesses, will in-source part of its operations, thus saving 600 jobs, Riccardo Saccone of the SLC-CGIL union told Reuters.

WindTre had no comment.

