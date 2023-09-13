News & Insights

Italy's windfall tax on banks can be amended leaving take-up unchanged, PM says

Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

September 13, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Written by Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

ROME, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italy's windfall tax on banks can be amended provided the expected take-up from the levy remained unchanged at "just under" 3 billion euros ($3.22 billion), the Italian prime minister said on Wednesday.

"Corrections can be considered, but I do not want to backtrack," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told a TV show.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday criticised the Italian government's proposed tax on windfall bank profits, saying it did not consider lenders' long-term prospects and could make some of them vulnerable to an economic downturn.

($1 = 0.9310 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing)

((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com; @AmanteAngelo;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.