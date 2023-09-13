Italy's windfall tax on banks can be amended leaving take-up unchanged, PM says

ROME, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italy's windfall tax on banks can be amended provided the expected take-up from the levy remained unchanged at "just under" 3 billion euros ($3.22 billion), the Italian prime minister said on Wednesday.

"Corrections can be considered, but I do not want to backtrack," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told a TV show.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday criticised the Italian government's proposed tax on windfall bank profits, saying it did not consider lenders' long-term prospects and could make some of them vulnerable to an economic downturn.

($1 = 0.9310 euros)

