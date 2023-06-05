Italy's Webuild says no delay in EU-funded public works projects

ROME, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild WBD.MI said on Monday there are "no delays" in public works projects the company is carrying out in Italy with funding from the European Union's post-COVID recovery funds.

Work is progressing speedily on already-opened construction sites, and recently-assigned projects are in the planning phase in line with all relevant deadlines, including a final delivery date set for 2026, the company said in a statement.

Webuild added it started preparatory activities, including geological surveys, before beginning work on the high-speed Salerno-Reggio Calabria rail link project, which was assigned to the group on May 12.

Italy, the biggest beneficiary of the EU's 724 billion euro ($773.52 billion) post-pandemic recovery fund, is struggling to meet the goals laid down by Brussels to receive the money and is falling behind with implementation of its projects.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

