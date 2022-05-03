Italy's Webuild road construction in Poland not affected by gas issue

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Work by Italy's Webuild WBD.MI on part of the S7 motorway in Poland continued after Russia temporarily cut the country off from its gas last week, the Polish General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways said.

Italy's biggest builder is responsible for the construction of a 3 km section of the S7 expressway in the south of the country. The commission is worth nearly 970 million zlotys ($217 million).

"We did not receive any claims from the contractor which are related to halted gas flow from Russia", the Directorate told Reuters.

Webuild, which is also working on a waste-to-energy plant with other companies in Poland, declined to comment. ($1 = 4.4633 zlotys)

