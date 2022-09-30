Italy's watchdog probes Enel units over alleged unjustified payment requests

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust said on Friday it had started a probe against two units of Europe's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI after they allegedly requested clients to pay for energy consumption that had been time-barred.

Italy's AGCM watchdog said it had carried out searches at Enel Energia and Servizio Elettrico Nazionale's headquarters on Thursday.

The two companies had already been fined in 2021 due to the same reason.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

