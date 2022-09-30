Markets

Italy's watchdog probes Enel units over alleged unjustified payment requests

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Italy's antitrust said on Friday it had started a probe against two units of Europe's biggest utility Enel after they allegedly requested clients to pay for energy consumption that had been time-barred.

Italy's AGCM watchdog said it had carried out searches at Enel Energia and Servizio Elettrico Nazionale's headquarters on Thursday.

The two companies had already been fined in 2021 due to the same reason.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

