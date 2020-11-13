US

Italy's UnipolSai confirms target after rise in nine-month earnings

Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai said on Friday it confirmed its full-year targets after a 37.7% rise in nine-month earnings, despite the uncertain economic outlook due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated net profit for the first nine months to end-September came in at 701 million euros ($827.60 million) from 509 million euros a year earlier.

Insurance premiums fell 13.7% to 8.6 billion euros, dragged down by a 27.2% drop in life business revenues mainly due to the more limited commercial activity, while non-life insurance revenues were down 3.6%

UnipolSai's combined ratio, a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division, its highest revenue earners, was at 86% in the period, worsening from 82.1% at the end of the first half but improving from 94.1% a year earlier.

Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

