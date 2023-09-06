News & Insights

Italy's Unipol seeks green light to lift stake in Pop Sondrio

Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

September 06, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Unipol UNPI.MI said on Wednesday it is seeking clearance to raise its stake in regional lender Banca Popolare di Sondrio BPSI.MI, confirming an earlier report by La Repubblica newspaper.

The company "has launched preparatory activities to obtain the necessary authorisations from the competent (Italian and foreign) Supervisory Authorities," it said in a statement.

Unipol, Italy's second largest insurer, already owns a 9.5% stake in Sondrio, and La Repubblica reported it could increase that to just under 20%.

Shares in Sondrio rose as much as 9% on the back of the report, and were up 5.5% at 0845 GMT.

La Repubblica said the move may be part of a wider plan to merge Sondrio with rival regional bank BPER EMII.MI, in which Unipol has a 19.9% stake.

In its statement Unipol said a larger stake in Sondrio would strengthen their bancassurance partnership and "increase the stability" of the bank's shareholding structure.

