Italy's Unipol raises stake in Popolare di Sondrio to 19.7%

September 28, 2023 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol Gruppo UNPI.MI said on Thursday it had raised its stake in Banca Popolare di Sondrio BPSI.MI to 19.7%, after buying around 10.2% of the small bank from investors via a reverse accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Unipol paid a price of 5.10 euros for every Popolare di Sondrio share for a total outlay of around 235.6 million euros ($248 million), it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9509 euros)

