Italy's Unipol lifts Popolare Sondrio stake in bank-insurance push

Recasts with details on Unipol's strategy for BPER

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol Gruppo UNPI.MI, owner of the country's second-largest insurer, has more than doubled its stake in small lender Popolare di Sondrio (BPSO) BPSI.MI, in a move that could potentially drive consolidation in the sector.

Unipol spent 235.6 million euros ($248 million) to buy 10.2% of Lombardy-based BPSO at a 4% premium versus Wednesday's closing price, or a 10.5% premium over the last month's average.

Trading at 0.6 times its estimated tangible equity in 2024-2025, BPSO is some 15% more expensive than its closer peers, said Equita, one of the advisors to the purchase.

Unipol, which is already the biggest shareholder in Italy's fourth-largest bank BPER EMII.MI, had first invested in BPSO in 2021, tightening in this way their insurance partnership. It is also BPER's insurance partner.

Long seen as an attractive target, BPSO was the last large cooperative bank in Italy to ditch that status, which shielded it from potential takeovers, complying at last with a government reform after losing a court battle to stop it.

Unipol's stakebuilding has long stoked speculation of an eventual tie-up between the BPSO and BPER.

To build a wider network for his insurance products, Unipol Chief Carlo Cimbri in 2020 bought some 600 branches as part of bank Intesa Sanpaolo's ISP.MI takeover of rival UBI.

The move aided that merger and propelled BPER onto a growth path by boosting its assets by 40%, after years-long attempts to clinch a merger with rival Banco BPM BAMI.MI led nowhere.

While still busy integrating the branches, BPER last year bought troubled peer Carige with Unipol's backing.

Like Banco BPM, BPER is seen as a potential candidate to merge with Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI which must be re-privatised by the state.

Mediobanca and Equita handled the share purchase on behalf of Unipol. ($1 = 0.9509 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Valentina Za Editing by Ros Russell)

