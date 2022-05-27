US

Italy's Unipol considers sale of NPLs worth 2.6 bln euros - paper

Agnieszka Flak Reuters
MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Unipol UNPI.MI is considering the sale of non-performing loans with an overall nominal value of 2.6 billion euros ($2.80 billion), newspaper Milano Finanza said in a source-based report on Friday.

The financial group is working with auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to examine offers it has received and is expected to take a decision on a strategy by the summer, the paper added.

($1 = 0.9300 euros)

