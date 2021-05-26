US

Italy's Unipol buys 4% of Popolare di Sondrio at 4.15 euros/share

Giulia Segreti Reuters
ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol UNPI.MI said on Wednesday its UnipolSAI US.MI insurance unit had bought a stake of around 4% in regional bank Popolare di Sondrio BPSI.MI.

Unipol is the top investor in Italy's fifth-largest lender BPER Banca EMII.MI and analysts say the move on Popolare di Sondrio has strategic implications for the banking sector's ongoing consolidation process.

UnipolSAI paid a price of 4.15 euros a share after saying late on Tuesday it would buy an up to 6.6% stake in Popolare di Sondrio, paying a premium of between 2% and 4% on the stock's closing price of 4.008 euros.

Unipol already owns 2.9% of Popolare di Sondrio and the share purchase brings its overall holding to 6.9%.

Shares in Popolare Sondrio were up 5.8% in early trade.

