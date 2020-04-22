Markets

Italy's UniCredit to write down loans for 0.9 bln euros in Q1 due to COVID-19

Valentina Za Reuters
Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday became the first major euro zone bank to announce it would write down the value of its loans to reflect the economic slump which the coronavirus emergency is expected to drive this year.

Italy's biggest bank by assets said it would book around 900 million euros ($976 million) in additional loan loss provisions in the first quarter to take into account an expected 13% contraction in the euro zone's 2020 gross domestic product.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

