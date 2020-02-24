Italy's UniCredit says Mustier to stay on as CEO

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Monday Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier had confirmed he would remain in his role, following media reports that he was being considered for the top job at rival HBSC HSBA.L.

UniCredit has recently launched a new plan through 2023 and its "whole management team, including Jean Pierre Mustier, is fully focused on its successful execution", the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

