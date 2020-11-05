Italy's UniCredit posts Q3 profit beat as revenues rebound

Adds details of results

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI confirmed its profit goals after its net income exceeded expectations in the third quarter, helped by a rebound in revenues as Europe eased restrictions to fight COVID-19 over the summer.

Italy's second-biggest bank said on Thursday net profit in the three months to the end of September was 680 million euros ($798.39 million), compared with an average forecast of 334 million euros in a company-provided consensus.

The underlying net profit, which the bank looks at for capital distribution purposes, was slightly ahead of the reported profit and UniCredit said it was on track to hit an underlying net profit target of more than 0.8 billion euros this year and of between 3.0-3.5 billion next year.

While declining from a year earlier, revenues rose 4.4% on a quarterly basis driven by a jump in trading income and a recovery in fees as commercial activity on the bank's main markets in Italy, Germany and Austria picked up.

UniCredit booked 741 million euros in loan loss provisions in the quarter, less than expected.

The bank's core capital ratio strengthened to 14.4% at the end of September compared with 13.9% three months earlier.

($1 = 0.8517 euros)

