Italy's UniCredit posts higher-than-expected Q3 profit

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Italy's UniCredit posted a much higher than expected third-quarter net profit on Thursday, and strengthened its capital buffers, thanks to a rebound in revenues as Europe emerged from lockdowns imposed to stem COVID-19 contagion.

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI posted a much higher than expected third-quarter net profit on Thursday, and strengthened its capital buffers, thanks to a rebound in revenues as Europe emerged from lockdowns imposed to stem COVID-19 contagion.

Italy's second-biggest bank said net profit in the three months to the end of September was 680 million euros, compared with an average forecast of 334 million euros ($391 million) in a company-provided consensus.

Revenues rose 4.4% on a quarterly basis driven by fees and a jump in trading income as commercial activity on the bank's main markets in Italy, Germany and Austria picked up after restrictions to fight the virus eased.

($1 = 0.8538 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alexander Smith and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More