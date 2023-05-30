News & Insights

Italy's UniCredit mulling merger of Slovenian and Austrian units

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

May 30, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Tuesday it was considering merging its Slovenian unit UniCredit Banka Slovenija d.d. with UniCredit Bank Austria.

Under the deal, UniCredit Banka Slovenija d.d. would become a branch of UniCredit Bank Austria AG, the bank said in a statement.

"The goal of the evaluation is to define a new and simpler operating model ... in both countries," it said, adding that henceforth the Unicredit Group would operate in Slovenia under the brand name UniCredit Bank.

UniCredit said it expects to complete the assessment on the possible merger in the third quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini and Gavin Jones)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

