Italy's UniCredit among suitors for Russia's Otkritie Bank, source says

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy's second biggest bank, UniCredit CRDI.MI, is among lenders interested in Russia's Otkritie Bank which is opening up its books to suitors, a person familiar with the matter said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Otkritie Bank is owned by Russia's central bank following a 2017 bailout and had been considering a possible bourse listing.

Otkritie Bank declined to comment. UniCredit was not immediately available for a comment.

UniCredit Bank has been operating in Russia since 1989.

UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said in December when presenting a new business plan that the bank would consider mergers and acquisitions in countries where it operates if it helped strengthen its franchise and meet its return targets.

