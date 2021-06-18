Italy's UniCredit among 8 banks re-admitted to EU bond sales - sources

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's UniCredit is one of eight banks that, after an initial ban, have been allowed to take part in syndicated debt sales to finance the European Commission's COVID-19 recovery fund, two sources familiar with the matter said.

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI is one of eight banks that, after an initial ban, have been allowed to take part in syndicated debt sales to finance the European Commission's COVID-19 recovery fund, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The EU Commission had initially banned 10 banks from the lucrative debt sales to raise up to 800 billion euros ($950 billion) in EU funds, saying it wanted the lenders to first provide evidence they had taken remedial actions following past breaches of antitrust rules in bond auctions.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters