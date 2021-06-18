Italy's UniCredit among 8 banks re-admitted to EU bond sales - sources

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI is one of eight banks that, after an initial ban, have been allowed to take part in syndicated debt sales to finance the European Commission's COVID-19 recovery fund, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The EU Commission had initially banned 10 banks from the lucrative debt sales to raise up to 800 billion euros ($950 billion) in EU funds, saying it wanted the lenders to first provide evidence they had taken remedial actions following past breaches of antitrust rules in bond auctions.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

