Italy's UBI launches first Additional Tier 1 bond

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest lender UBI Banca UBI.MI said on Monday it was launching an Additional Tier 1 bond in euros, its first such issue.

Refinitiv's IFR service reported the issue, worth 400 million euros, would be priced later on Monday. The initial price indication was for a yield of around 6.5%.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.