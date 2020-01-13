Italy's UBI launches first Additional Tier 1 bond

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

Italy's fifth-largest lender UBI Banca said on Monday it was launching an Additional Tier 1 bond in euros, its first such issue.

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest lender UBI Banca UBI.MI said on Monday it was launching an Additional Tier 1 bond in euros, its first such issue.

Refinitiv's IFR service reported the issue, worth 400 million euros, would be priced later on Monday. The initial price indication was for a yield of around 6.5%.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters