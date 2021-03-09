Italy's Triboo signs e-commerce deal with influencer Chiara Ferragni, shares rise

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Triboo rose more than 6% on Tuesday after the digital group said it had signed an agreement with Chiara Ferragni to manage the online store for the influencer's brand.

The Chiara Ferragni brand was launched in 2013 as a fashion footwear brand. Triboo already collaborated with the influencer for the restyling of her website TheBlondeSalad.com.

"In the growth and development plan of the Chiara Ferragni brand, e-commerce will be one of the key drivers," Chiara Ferragni, CEO and creative director of the brand, said in a statement.

Triboo's shares were up 6.7% by 1548 GMT, outperforming a 0.8% rise in Milan's all-share index . (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak) ((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;)) Keywords: TRIBOO CHIARA FERRAGNI/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.