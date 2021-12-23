Italy's Treasury will offer new 5-yr BTP bond, new BTP short in Q1 2022

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it will offer a new 5-yr BTP bond due in April 2027 and a new BTP Short due in November 2023 in the first quarter of next year.

The minimum final outstanding of the two bonds will be, respectively, 10 billion euros and 9 billion euros.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

