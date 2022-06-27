Italy's Treasury will offer new 5-yr bond in Q3

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer a new 5-yr bond, maturing December 1, 2027, in the third quarter of this year.

The total minimum final outstanding will be 10 billion euros ($10.60 billion).

The Treasury sees medium- and long-term gross issuances for 150 billion euros in second half of the year.

($1 = 0.9433 euros)

