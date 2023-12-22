Italy's Treasury to sell five new BTP lines in Q1 2024

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer new 3, 5, 7 and 10-year BTP bonds in the first quarter of 2024, along with a new BTP short maturing in January 2026.

The minimum total final outstanding is set at 9 billion euros ($9.93 billion) for the 3-year and 5-year lines, 10 billion euros for the 7 and 10-year maturities as well as for the BTP short.

($1 = 0.9068 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pé, editing by Alvise Armellini)

