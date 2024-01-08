News & Insights

Italy's Treasury to issue new 7-yr BTP bond, top up of 30-yr BTP bond

January 08, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Monday it had hired a pool of banks to issue a new 7-year BTP bond and a top-up of a 30-year BTP bond in the first syndication of the year.

The Treasury said the 7-year bond will mature on February 15, 2031 and the 30-year - expiring on October 1, 2053 - will have a maximum size of 5 billion euros ($5.47 billion).

The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, the Treasury added.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank and J.P. Morgan will manage the sale of the new bond.

The Treasury said the auctions of 7-year BTPs and BTPs with a maturity longer than 10 years scheduled for Jan. 11 will not take place.

