Italy's Treasury scraps December BTP short, BOT, medium-long term auctions

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would cancel the BTP short term, BOT and medium-long term bond auctions scheduled for the end of December given the amount of cash availability and the low funding needs.

The BTP short and the BOT sales were scheduled on Dec. 29 and the medium-long term one on Dec. 30.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)

