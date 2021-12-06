Italy's Treasury says to offer CCTeu, buy back four bonds in exchange offer

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury will offer a CCTeu note maturing on April 15, 2029 for a nominal amount of up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in exchange of four bonds, subject to a buyback, maturing next year, it said in a statement on Monday.

The exchange transaction will take place on Dec. 9 and only specialists in government bonds will be allowed to participate in the offer, it added.

($1 = 0.8865 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Sara Rossi)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.