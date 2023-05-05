News & Insights

Commodities
KKR

Italy's Treasury ready to back KKR-CDP joint bid for Telecom Italia's grid, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 05, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury is ready to back a joint purchase proposal for Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI grid by U.S. KKR KKR.M and state lender CDP to end a stalemate over the sale process of the phone group's prized asset, sources told Reuters.

TIM directors on Thursday set a final deadline of June 9 for potential improved offers by KKR and a rival consortium comprising CDP and Australian fund Macquarie MQG.AX, worth 21 billion euros ($23.13 billion) and 19.3 billion euros respectively.

In recent talks with involved parties, the Treasury said it would welcome a joint bid for TIM's grid, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

One of sources added the ministry would also be open to involving Infrastructure fund F2i in the process, should talks over a joint bid prove feasible.

TIM, CDP, Macquarie and KKR declined to comment, while F2i was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Elvira Pollina in Milan, editing Federico Maccioni)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.