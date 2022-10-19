Italy's Treasury OKs guarantees for up to 16 bln euro credit facility for Enel - source

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury has approved granting state guarantees to back an up to 16 billion euro ($16 billion) credit facility provided by a pool of banks for utility Enel ENEI.MI, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Enel declined to comment.

Europe's biggest utility has asked to tap a state guarantee scheme Rome has designed to help domestic companies hit by surging energy prices. ($1 = 1.0241 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; editing by Valentina Za)

