Italy's Treasury mandates banks to issue new syndicated 30-yr Btp bond

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it gave mandate to banks to issue a new syndicated 30-year nominal Btp bond, due Sept. 1, 2052.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions, it added in a statement.

The banks which will manage the issuance are Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank A.G, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. and J.P. Morgan AG.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Claudia Cristoferi)

