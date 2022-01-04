Italy's Treasury mandates banks to issue new syndicated 30-yr Btp bond

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it gave mandate to banks to issue a new syndicated 30-year nominal Btp bond, due Sept. 1, 2052.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions, it added in a statement.

The banks which will manage the issuance are Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank A.G, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. and J.P. Morgan AG.

