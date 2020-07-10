Italy's Treasury leaves BTP Futura real coupons unchanged at minimum levels

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury said on Friday it had left the real coupons for its July 2030 BTP Futura bond for retail investors at 1.15%, 1.30% and 1.45%, at the conclusion of the offer period, unchanged from the minimum level initially envisaged.

Earlier the Treasury announced that total orders for the issue, which envisages a step-up mechanism for coupon rates, had topped 6 billion euros.

The Treasury also said that 60% of investors who bought the bond were not buyers of the recent BTP Italia bond, suggesting continued interest from Italian savers in government issues during the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Alessia Pé)

