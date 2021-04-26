Italy's Treasury hires banks for global dollar bond in two tranches
Updates with price guidance
MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy has hired Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley Europe SE as lead managers for a new fixed-rate SEC-registered global bond in dollars, the Treasury said on Monday.
The dual-tranche offer envisages maturities of May 2024 and May 2051, it added in a statement.
According to one of the lead manager banks, initial price guidance is in the area of 60 basis points and 200 basis points over the mid-swap curve for the 3- and 30-year maturities, respectively.
The offer to be launched in the near future, is subject to market conditions, the Treasury added.
(Alessia Pé; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
((alessia.pe@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307742;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources
- Biden to Propose Hike in Capital Gains Taxes to Pay for More Child Care