Italy's Treasury hires banks for global dollar bond in two tranches

Reuters
Italy has hired Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley Europe SE as lead managers for a new fixed-rate SEC-registered global bond in dollars, the Treasury said on Monday.

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy has hired Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley Europe SE as lead managers for a new fixed-rate SEC-registered global bond in dollars, the Treasury said on Monday.

The dual-tranche offer envisages maturities of May 2024 and May 2051, it added in a statement.

According to one of the lead manager banks, initial price guidance is in the area of 60 basis points and 200 basis points over the mid-swap curve for the 3- and 30-year maturities, respectively.

The offer to be launched in the near future, is subject to market conditions, the Treasury added.

