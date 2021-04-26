Italy's Treasury hires banks for global dollar bond in two tranches

Updates with price guidance

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy has hired Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley Europe SE as lead managers for a new fixed-rate SEC-registered global bond in dollars, the Treasury said on Monday.

The dual-tranche offer envisages maturities of May 2024 and May 2051, it added in a statement.

According to one of the lead manager banks, initial price guidance is in the area of 60 basis points and 200 basis points over the mid-swap curve for the 3- and 30-year maturities, respectively.

The offer to be launched in the near future, is subject to market conditions, the Treasury added.

(Alessia Pé; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

