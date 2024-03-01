Italy's Treasury confirms coupons for BTP Valore bond at 3.25% and 4%

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Friday it was keeping the real coupons of its six-year BTP Valore bond unchanged at 3.25% for the first three years and at 4% for the following three.

In the five days of the offer to retail clients, orders for the bond maturing in March 2030 reached a total of 18.3 billion euros ($19.80 billion).

($1 = 0.9478 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pe, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

