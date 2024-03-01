News & Insights

Italy's Treasury confirms coupons for BTP Valore bond at 3.25% and 4%

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

March 01, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by Alessia Pe for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Friday it was keeping the real coupons of its six-year BTP Valore bond unchanged at 3.25% for the first three years and at 4% for the following three.

In the five days of the offer to retail clients, orders for the bond maturing in March 2030 reached a total of 18.3 billion euros ($19.80 billion).

($1 = 0.9478 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pe, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((alessia.pe@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.