Italy's Treasury buys back 4.73 bln euros over four bonds

Italy has bought back four bonds maturing in 2021 for a total of 4.73 billion euros ($5.67 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Rome repurchased 1.48 billion euros of a BTP nominal bond maturing on Aug. 1, 2021, 1.27 billion euros of a note maturing on Sept. 1, 2021 and 1.11 billion euros of a bond due on Dec. 15, 2021.

It also bought back 865 million euros of a zero-coupon CTZ bill maturing on Nov. 29, 2021.

The Treasury uses transactions such as buybacks or exchange auctions to smooth out the redemption profile of Italy's public debt.

($1 = 0.8336 euros)

