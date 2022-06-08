Italy's Treasury buys back 3 bln euros over three BTP Italia bonds

Italy has bought back three BTP Italia bonds maturing between 2023 and 2025 for a total of 3 billion euros ($3.21 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Rome re-purchased 536 million euros of a bond maturing on Nov. 20, 2023, 511 million euros of a bond due on April 11, 2024 and 1.953 billion euros of a BTP Italia maturing on May 26, 2025.

The Treasury uses transactions such as buy-backs or exchange auctions to smooth out the redemption profile of Italy's public debt.

($1 = 0.9358 euros)

