Italy's Treasury assigns 5 bln euros of new 5-yr BTP bond in exchange auction

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury placed the top planned amount of 5 billion euros ($5.20 billion) in an exchange auction on Monday.

As part of the swap, Italy sold a new BTP bond maturing on April 1, 2028 (3.40%) in exchange for five bonds, four of which maturing in 2023 and one in 2025.

The Treasury re-purchased a total of 4.965 billion euros over two BTP bonds, maturing in October 2023 and November 2023, and three CCTeu bonds, due in July 2023, December 2023 and April 2025.

Exchange auctions are used to reduce heavy redemptions in a given year.

($1 = 0.9620 euros)

(Alessia Pé, editing by Federico Maccioni)

