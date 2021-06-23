Italy's top court says production at Ilva plant can continue

Adds details, background

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's top administrative court on Wednesday ruled that production at the ILVA steel plant in the southern city of Taranto can continue.

The Council of State court said in a statement that the Taranto city order calling on the plant to be shut down due to high air pollution levels was illegitimate "in the absence of the conditions of necessity and urgency".

Lawyers for ArcelorMittal MT.LU, which controls ILVA, had appealed the city order claiming a shutdown would have permanently damaged the facilities and put jobs at risk.

Taranto, in Italy's underdeveloped south, hosts most of ILVA's 10,700 Italian workers.

Once the largest steel producer in Europe, the factory emitted a lethal cocktail of carcinogenic dioxins and mineral particles for more than half a century, that doctors say has caused a surge in cancer rates in the adjacent city of Taranto.

The former owners of the Ilva steelworks, Fabio and Nicola Riva, were sentenced to 22 and 20 years in jail respectively for allowing it to spew out deadly pollution, by a separate court last month.

